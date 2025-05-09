“Cannot direct states to implement NEP”: On what grounds did Supreme Court say this? Read here

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition demanding the adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala today, Friday, May 9.

It stated that it cannot compel any state to accept it.

The bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan stated that the court can only investigate violations of fundamental rights caused by the implementation of a policy, Hindustan Times reports.

The court cited Article 32 of the Constitution, which gives it the authority to issue directives to ensure the protection of fundamental rights.

Advocate GS Mani filed the petition, arguing that Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala were constitutionally required to implement the NEP.

He stated that the idea is being resisted on the basis of the three-language formula, which compels students to learn Hindi.

The bench dismissed Mani’s petition on the grounds that he currently resides in Delhi, and his children are able to learn Hindi in their schools — and therefore, had no cause to file the petition.

Mani's petition questioned the arguments against implementing the NEP. It stated that states were unnecessarily politicising the NEP.

According to the petition, the NEP just seeks educational conformity. It further said that all Indian languages should be taught for free to students from all socioeconomic backgrounds.