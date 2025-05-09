After India's air strike in Pakistan, Rajasthan tightens security, schools shut, exams postponed

In the aftermath of India's late-night air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, security has been greatly tightened across Rajasthan, a state sharing the longest border with Pakistan which is taking the most extensive precautions.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout in Bahawalpur, located approximately 100 km from Rajasthan's border towns of Khajuwala and Anupgarh. The operation, which took place around 2 am on Tuesday, May 6, triggered a nationwide alert and widespread precautionary measures, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In Rajasthan, schools in the border districts of Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Sriganganagar have been closed. Airports in Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Jaipur were also shut down as a precaution, with several flights cancelled.

Residents of Barmer and Jaisalmer reported hearing the roar of fighter jets, which were initially assumed to be part of a routine exercise, but were later confirmed as part of the cross-border strike.

In addition to the strike, the Indian Air Force is set to conduct a large-scale, pre-scheduled military exercise on May 7 and 8 in the southern region of Rajasthan, near the international border. The exercise will involve a fleet of advanced fighter jets and coincide with a nationwide civil defense mock drill being held on the same dates.

A massive civil defense exercise is being conducted across 28 cities, including Jaipur, marking the most extensive such effort since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Jaipur has been categorised as a 'moderately sensitive' zone. Sirens were scheduled to sound at 11 locations across the city at 4 pm, including Raj Bhavan, the Secretariat, and the BSNL office and in night from 8.30 to 8.45 for the civilians.

Government employees in Bikaner and Sriganganagar have been directed to remain on duty, with all leaves cancelled and movement outside headquarters restricted.

District administrations have ramped up surveillance and internal security checks.

In Bikaner, school examinations scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, were postponed by the District Collector. A decision on Thursday's exams is expected later in the day.

Teachers have been instructed to report to their schools and participate in civil defence drills, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A city-wide blackout is planned for 8 pm in Jaipur and other locations. Citizens have been requested not to use inverters, mobile flashlights, or vehicle headlights during the blackout. Streetlights, highway lights, and toll booth lights will be switched off.

The Health Department has directed hospitals to ensure that all emergency backup systems are operational to maintain uninterrupted medical services during the blackout.