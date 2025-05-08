TN schools to help Class 12 students apply for higher education?

In view of the release of the board examination results on Thursday, May 8, the Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam (PKPI) requested the school education department to help Class 12 students apply for higher studies courses through their schools.

S Chandrasekar, Zonal Coordinator, PKPI told The New Indian Express that two postgraduate (PG) teachers from each government higher secondary school across the state are designated as Naan Mudhalvan coordinators and they give career guidance counselling to students since Class 11 under Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

"With the results of the Class 12 board examination to be released on Thursday morning, students will start to apply for higher education courses in the stream of Arts, Science, and Engineering, and so on, next academic year through online. While some government students are aware of how to apply for courses online, others, particularly those in rural areas, may be unaware of the online application process for higher education courses," he said.

He pointed out that those students will struggle while applying for courses online and, he said that if they go to private browsing centres, they have to pay money from Rs 50 to 100 to apply for the courses.

He urged that the school education department should direct headmasters to help students apply for higher education courses through Hi-tech labs in schools.

Educationist Su Moorthy told The New Indian Express that when schools assist students with applying for their higher studies from the school-level itself, headmasters can monitor whether those students pursue higher education or not.

He said that if students do not go to higher education, headmasters can take steps to enroll them in higher studies by giving counselling.

Repeated attempts to reach top officers from school education department went in vain.