Russia increases medical seats for Indians from 8,000 to 10,000

Consul General Valerii Khodzhaev of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Chennai announced yesterday, Wednesday, May 7, that over 2,000 new seats have been added to suit the growing number of students interested in pursuing medical courses at Russian universities.

Russia is the top choice for Indian students seeking medical education overseas, and Russian universities have a long track record of providing high-quality medical education around the world, he said at an event in Chennai, PTI reports.

With the number of Indian students pursuing medical degrees increasing year after year, Russia has increased the number of seats from 8,000 to 10,000 by 2024, he said.

The increase in seats reflects the growing demand for medical education in Russia, the only foreign country currently fully complying with the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India's latest norms for overseas medical education.

"Students from India have been admitted to Russian universities for the last 60 years. Russia continues to be the top choice for Indian students seeking medical education abroad. Every year, thousands of Indian students head to Russia to pursue a prestigious, globally recognised, and affordable education," Khodzhaev said in a press release.

"With a comprehensive curriculum, experienced faculty, and advanced facilities, Russian universities offer a robust learning environment for Indian students pursuing medical education," he added.

An All-India Russian Education Fair for the academic year 2025-26 will take place on May 10 and 11 at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Chennai. Similar activities are scheduled for Coimbatore, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli.

The expo will also include participation from science, technology, and engineering institutes that provide programmes in cutting-edge fields such as biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and data science.

The institutions expected to participate in the fair include Volgograd State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, Kazan State Medical University, National Research Nuclear University, Moscow Aviation Institute, and Moscow State Regional University, according to the statement.