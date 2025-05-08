REET 2025 results are OUT; check here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) has released the REET 2025 (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) results.

Candidates can check their results at either rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in.

The exam took place across three shifts on February 27 and 28. A total of 14,29,822 individuals applied for the exam. As many as 3,46,626 registered for level one, whereas 9,68,502 registered for the second level.

A total of 1,14,696 people registered for both levels of REET.

In March, the RBSE released the provisional REET answer key. After releasing the provisional answer key, the board encouraged applicants to submit concerns. The board analysed candidate feedback and created the final answer key. The final answer key is expected to be released by the RBSE alongside or following the results.

The RBSE published specific instructions on how to file objections. Candidates must upload the question number and provide evidence to back up their objections, such as the author's name, the publisher's name, the edition of the book in a clear and readable JPEG format, and the page of the book where the candidate's answer is written (underlined and in JPEG format with the page number).

Here’s how to check your REET 2025 results: