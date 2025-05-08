Operation Sindoor: Mock drills conducted in Delhi schools turned a game of 'hide and seek'

On Wednesday, May 7, over 500 schools across Delhi participated in coordinated mock drills organised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The exercises were prompted by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directive to states and union territories to enhance preparedness amidst heightened India-Pakistan tensions, reported The Indian Express, on Thursday, May 8.

The drills were designed to equip students and staff with the skills to respond effectively in crises.

According to The Indian Express report, at Amity International School in Saket, nearly 2,000 students participated in the drill. Students swiftly took cover under desks, shielding their heads with bags in a hushed, tense atmosphere.

Teachers followed a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) outlined by the school, with instruction manuals distributed to students during the assembly.

A teacher noted the seriousness of the exercise but observed that younger students treated it like a “game of hide and seek,” with some feeling scared and needing reassurance from class teachers.

Many students were overwhelmed and were teary-eyed post-evacuation, but later comforted by senior students and other teachers.

The drills were not limited to Amity International School.

A principal from another prominent private school confirmed the successful execution of similar exercises, noting that staff training extended to handling natural disasters like fires and earthquakes. Many private schools in Delhi maintain dedicated disaster management teams to oversee such scenarios.