Humanoid robot malfunction sparks chaos in Chinese factory; netizens question dystopic 'future'

The robot began to flail its limbs violently, causing alarm among nearby workers. Two men, visibly confused and concerned, watched as the machine thrashed erratically, dragging its stand across the factory floor in a manner similar to a malfunctioning prototype from a Robocop film, according to a report by Jam Press.



As the robot lurched forward, swinging wildly, the workers moved away to avoid being struck by the out-of-control machine.



The situation escalated when the robot toppled to the ground, knocking over several items on a nearby table.



The footage, which captured the entire incident, ends with one of the men cautiously attempting to reposition the robot’s stand to regain control of the situation.



The strange video of the incident, initially reported by FOX News, quickly went viral on X, amassing massive views.



Internet users started to draw parallels to classic robot rebellion narratives, with one user captioning the video, “This is what the machine uprising might look like..."