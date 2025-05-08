Google cuts 200 jobs in global business unit amid big tech layoffs

Google terminated approximately 200 positions within its global business unit, which oversees sales and partnerships, according to a report by The Information citing an insider source.



The layoffs, announced on Tuesday, May 6, are part of a broader trend among major technology companies adjusting their workforce to prioritise emerging needs.



In a statement to Reuters, Google described the cuts as minor adjustments across various teams to enhance collaboration and improve efficiency in serving customers. The company emphasised that these changes are intended to streamline operations, and better align resources with its strategic goals.



The tech sector is witnessing a shift in investment priorities, with companies like Google redirecting funds toward data centres, and artificial intelligence (AI) development while reducing spending in other areas.

Last month, The Information reported that Google laid off hundreds of employees in its platforms and devices unit, which includes Android, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser.



In January 2023, Google's parent company, Alphabet, announced a reduction of 12,000 jobs, representing 6% of its global workforce. As of December 31, 2024, Alphabet employed 183,283 people, per a February filing.



Other tech giants have also implemented layoffs as well. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, cut approximately 5% of its lowest-performing employees in January.Microsoft reduced 650 positions in its Xbox division in September, and Amazon downsized staff in its communications, and other units. Apple eliminated around 100 roles in its digital services group last year, according to media reports, reflecting a sector-wide focus on AI resource optimisation.