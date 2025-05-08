Feeling anxious as the wait for CBSE results grows longer? Here's how to cope with it

As D-Day approaches, here is how you can release those negative emotions weighing you down. Regardless of the outcome, you will never fail.



1) Embrace your emotions

Feeling anxious or nervous as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results loom close is entirely normal. Instead of pushing these emotions aside, recognise and accept them. Acknowledging your feelings can reduce pressure and pave the way for healthier coping mechanisms.



2) Why compare yourself?

Avoid measuring yourself against others, as comparisons can heighten stress. Your journey is different, and your accomplishments are unique. Concentrate on your own efforts, and trust that your hard work will shine through in your results.



3) Try maintaining a balanced routine

A steady daily routine can stabilise your emotions during stressful times. Prioritise regular sleep, nutritious meals, and light physical activity to boost your overall well-being, helping you manage anxiety more effectively.



4) Try mindfulness techniques

Engaging in mindfulness practices, such as deep breathing or brief meditation sessions. It can soothe your mind and ease anxiety. Dedicate just 10 minutes daily to these techniques to get focused, increase clarity, and be composed.



5) Sharing is the solution

Don’t keep your worries bottled up. Confiding in a trusted friend, family member, or counsellor can provide comfort and perspective. Expressing your concerns aloud can make them feel less daunting and reduce mental strain.



6) Put results into perspective

While CBSE results matter, they don’t define your worth or future. Life is full of opportunities, and this is just one milestone. View such setbacks as valuable learning experiences.