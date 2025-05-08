CBSE DEBUNKS false notice on 2025 Class 10, 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to a bogus circular that went viral on their social media account, wrongly claiming the release dates for Class X and XII results.

The board has highlighted that this disinformation is extensively shared on social media.

The bogus announcement stated that the results will be released in four stages on May 9, 13, 14, and 16, and that students may get their results from the CBSE result portal, DigiLocker, Umang, and other platforms.

The message also claimed that 46 lakh students took the CBSE 2025 examinations and that the board has opted to stagger the results to decrease traffic on the official website, India TV News reports.

This strategy was believed to have made the downloading procedure easier for students. CBSE has informed students that there have been no delays in the results due to the use of new procedures.

This was the second fraudulent circular claiming to be from CBSE. Students have been encouraged to rely solely on the official website or verified public outlets for accurate and factual information.

The board has advised parents to caution their children against trusting or indulging in unconfirmed news.