Beyond Operation Sindoor: 10 must-read books on India's military trajectory

Following India’s decisive Operation Sindoor, a strike targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terror hubs in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, public interest in the nation’s military prowess has risen.



To delve deeper into such operations, and the bravery of the Indian armed forces, here is a curated list of 10 essential books, by The Indian Express.



Strategic policy shifts

1) Balakot Air Strike: How India Avenged Pulwama by Manan Bhatt

This fast-paced account chronicles the 2019 Balakot air strikes following the Pulwama attack.



2) Supercop NSA: Ajit Doval by Mahesh Dutt Sharma

A biography of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, this book details his covert missions and counterterrorism strategies, which have shaped operations like Sindoor.



Operations and espionage

1) An Indian Spy in Pakistan by Mohanlal BhaskarBhaskar’s gripping memoir recounts his mission to uncover Pakistan’s nuclear secrets and the brutal consequences of his capture.



2) India’s Special Forces: History and Future of Special Forces by PC Katoch & Saikat DattaAuthored by a former Lieutenant General and a journalist, this book examines the evolution and operations of India’s elite units like Para Special Forces (SF), Marine Commando Force (MARCOS), and Ghatak Platoons.



Stories of heroism

1) The Brave: Param Vir Chakra Stories by Rachna Bisht Rawat

This collection narrates the stories of 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients, India’s highest military honour.



2) India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh

A compilation of real-life accounts from surgical strikes and counter-insurgency missions.



Military life and training

1) Boots Belts Berets by Tanushree Podder

This novel follows four cadets at the National Defence Academy as they evolve into soldiers.



2) Bipin: The Man Behind the Uniform by Rachna Bisht Rawat

A biography of General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, this book traces his journey from a cadet to a key figure in India’s assertive military strategies.

Military culture

1) Operation Khukri by Maj Gen Rajpal Punia and Damini PuniaThis firsthand account details the daring rescue of 233 Indian soldiers during a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Sierra Leone.



2) Naam Namak Nishan: The Ultimate India by Anurakshat Gupta

A lively exploration of India’s armed forces through 250 pieces of trivia, history, and cultural insights.