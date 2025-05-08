AP: FMG PR certificates issue to be resolved at the earliest, says state medical council

Dr Daggumati Sreehari Rao, the newly-appointed chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) (interim) informed that a four-member committee comprised of APMC members and the Director of Medical Education has been formed to investigate issues concerning Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in the state.

These issues also include the granting of Permanent Registrations (PRs) to them, which are essential for them to register for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025.

He informed The Hindu that while it is unclear how long the procedure will take, a committee has been constituted to expedite the process.

“We have received complaints regarding the delay in the issuance of PRs to FMGs. We have also got to know that some States have issued PRs to FMGs. There is a lot of confusion because of many National Medical Commission guidelines. We will look into it,” Dr Rao said.

He added that the committee would also assess the authenticity of their compensatory certificates before granting them PRs.

To recall, FMGs in AP who completed their medical education amidst the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic have been waiting for their PRs, since the completion of their internships in 2024.

They allege that the APMC has been demanding them to produce their compensatory certificates in a whole new format, which is difficult for them to obtain.

In January, a group of FMGs also staged a protest in front of the APMC headquarters, demanding a resolution of the issue.