Admissions to Tamil Nadu engineering, polytechnic, arts & science colleges begin: 14,462 students participate on Day One

The application process for admissions to engineering, polytechnic, and arts and science colleges for the academic year 2025-26 began in the state on Wednesday, May 7.

At an event in Anna University, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan launched the websites through which students can apply for these streams.

On the first day itself, more than 14,462 students registered their applications to participate in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) process, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the schedule announced by the minister, for TNEA the last date to register for online admissions is June 6, while the last date to upload documents is June 9. Random numbers will be assigned on June 11, and certificate verification will be conducted at the TNEA facilitation centres and online from June 10 to June 20. The rank list will be published on June 27, and grievances related to the rank list will be redressed from June 28 to July 2.

“The counselling dates will be updated after release of the AICTE's academic calendar,” said the minister.

To ensure hassle-free admissions, Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has set up 110 facilitation centres this year. The students can visit these centres for help, if any they need, in the application process.

To make emerging courses accessible to students of government engineering colleges, the state government has launched eight new courses like BE in computer science and engineering (artificial intelligence and machine learning), BE computer science and engineering (cyber security), BE computer science and engineering (data science), BTech (information technology), BE in mechatronics, BE in robotics and automation, BE in electronics and instrumentation, and BTech in industrial biotechnology, in 11 government engineering colleges. This will benefit an additional 720 students in government engineering colleges.

Also, to fill the vacancies arising in Anna University due to the delayed medical college counselling, steps have been taken to allow 15% additional admissions in the university this year, said the minister.

The minister further highlighted that in 2024-25, as many as 463 engineering colleges with 2,42,231 seats participated in the counselling process. At the end of the counselling, 1,78,070 seats were filled which was 4.82% more than the previous year. Similarly, under the 7.5% government school student reservation category, 11,355 of the 13,496 eligible candidates from government schools were enrolled, an increase of 12.63% as compared to 2023-24.

All engineering seats in Anna University, its constituent colleges and colleges affiliated with it will be filled through TNEA.

DoTE will conduct the admission process for 55 government polytechnic colleges and the last date to apply online for first year and lateral entry courses is May 23. Keeping in mind the industry demands, five new courses have been launched this year in 13 government polytechnic colleges which will help in creation of 360 additional seats.

From Wednesday, admission process started for 176 government arts and science colleges in the state. Of this, 11 new colleges were opened this year. This year, the minister announced, 1,25,345 students will be admitted to these 176 colleges which is 18,868 more (seats) than last year.

Websites for admissions

Engineering – www.tneaonline.org

Polytechnic – www.tnpoly.in

Govt arts and science colleges – www.tngasa.in