West Bengal Class 12 results 2025: When and how to check your marks online

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 or Uchch Madhyamik examination results for 2025 today, May 7. The results will be formally announced at 12.30 pm and will go live by 2.00 pm, as per The Indian Express.

Over 5.09 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year, the majority of whom were girls. Conducted between March 3 and March 18 across 2,089 centres, the West Bengal Higher Secondary exams began at 10.00 am and concluded at 1.15 pm each day.

Students will be able to access their provisional mark sheets online, which will carry essential details such as their name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks. However, they are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools.

Last year, the results were released on May 8 and were made available on wbresults.nic.in. A total of 7.9 lakh students had registered for the 2024 cycle, of which 7,55,324 were regular candidates.

East Midnapore had emerged as the top-performing district, while Abhik Das from Hooghly topped the state with an exceptional 99.2 per cent score. The overall pass percentage across all streams was 90 per cent.

In 2023, the WBCHSE had released results on May 24 — 57 days after the conclusion of exams — which was a record turnaround time, according to officials quoted by The Indian Express. That year, the pass percentage was slightly lower at 89.25 per cent.

As students await today’s results, they are reminded that the online scorecard is provisional and should be verified against the physical copy to be collected from schools.