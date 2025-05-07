WB Class 10 topper Rupayan Pal aspires to become doctor; to prepare for NEET-UG

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 today, Wednesday, May 7.

Students can now access their scorecards on the official website — result.wb.gov.in. This year, a total of 4,82,948 students had enrolled for the Class 12 examinations across the state.

Emerging as the face of academic excellence, Rupayan Pal has been declared the state topper, securing an impressive 497 out of 500 marks — a remarkable score of 99.4 per cent. A student of Burdwan CMS High School, Rupayan expressed his elation in an exclusive conversation with The Telegraph.

“It’s a surreal feeling to achieve such a feat. I am feeling so satisfied and content! I am incredibly grateful for this achievement and the support of my parents and my teachers, who have been a constant source of motivation,” he said.

Speaking about the driving force behind his performance, Rupayan shared, “I’ve always had a deep love for books. Studying never felt like a chore because reading has always been a passion of mine.”

Looking ahead, he aspires to join the medical field and is currently focused on preparing for the NEET-UG examination. He hopes to secure admission to one of the top medical colleges in the country.

Among all districts, Purba Midnapore recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.74 per cent, followed by North 24 Parganas (93.53 per cent) and Kolkata (93.43 per cent).