UGC-NET June 2025: Final hours left to register; apply before deadline ends TONIGHT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2025 session today, May 7, at 11.59 pm.

Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The application fee payment deadline is May 8, 2025.

The UGC NET June 2025 examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from June 21 to June 30, 2025. The application correction window will be open from May 9 to May 10, 2025, until 11.59 pm.

Candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.

For the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the upper age limit is 30 years as of June 1, 2025, with a relaxation of five years for reserved categories. There is no age limit for the Assistant Professor role.

Educational qualifications require a master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks for General category candidates and 50 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes/Persons with Disabilities).

The application fees are as follows: General category candidates need to pay Rs 1,150; General-EWS (Economically Weaker Sections)/OBC-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates Rs 600; and SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates Rs 325. Payment can be made through Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI.

The UGC NET exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 consists of 50 questions totalling 100 marks, and Paper 2 comprises 100 questions totalling 200 marks, making a combined total of 150 questions for 300 marks.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications promptly and review all details carefully before submission. For further information and to apply, visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.