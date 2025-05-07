Telangana: PIL against private junior colleges holding classes during holidays

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking direction to restrain private intermediate colleges across the state from conducting academic classes during summer vacations, Sundays and public holidays, in violation of the official academic calendar issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

The PIL, filed by advocate and social activist Bandela Kranthi Kumar, urges the court to direct all private intermediate colleges to adhere strictly to the academic calendar, which outlines specific holidays meant to ensure the mental wellbeing and holistic development of students, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The petitioner has highlighted that despite clear directives, many private institutions are continuing to hold physical and online classes during declared holidays, placing undue academic pressure on students. He argued that the continuous academic schedule without proper breaks leads to heightened stress, anxiety, burnout and even depression among students, factors backed by several psychological studies and surveys conducted in recent years.

Kranthi Kumar also raised concerns about premature admissions being offered to students who have just completed their Class 10 examinations. Many colleges are allegedly compelling these students to begin attending classes even before the results are declared, depriving them of essential rest and mental recuperation.

The PIL criticises the regulatory authorities for their inaction, stating that despite being responsible for monitoring and regulating private colleges, they have remained silent, effectively allowing these institutions to exploit students for commercial gains.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate CR Sukumar stated that he intends to request an urgent hearing before the vacation bench of the high court on Wednesday. He expressed hope that the court would intervene to protect the interests of thousands of students across the state.

The PIL also seeks the establishment of a robust grievance redressal mechanism, including a confidential helpline and an online complaint portal, to enable students to report violations by institutions discreetly and effectively, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Kranthi Kumar claims to have received several representations from students across Telangana, detailing how they are being forced to attend classes in violation of the scheduled holidays. The petitioner emphasized that the matter is urgent and directly concerns the physical and mental welfare of the student community.

The high court is expected to consider the matter in the coming days.