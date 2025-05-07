SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 1 result out today: Here's how and when to check it

The results for Phase 1 of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2025 will be out today, May 7, from 3.00 pm onwards. The announcement, made by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), will allow candidates to access their scorecards using their login credentials at the official website — srmist.edu.in.

In addition to the website, Shiksha notes that result links are also being shared via email to registered candidates. The rank card is expected to carry key details such as name, roll number, application ID, and rank secured.

Those who qualify will be able to take part in the online counselling process for Phase 1. As per the schedule, candidates can begin filling their choices from today and continue until May 31.

Programme allotment and initial fee payment are set to take place between May 14 and 21, with the final deadline for full payment also falling on May 31.

To check the SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 1 result, candidates must head to the website, click on the designated result link, enter their application number and date of birth, and download their rank card for future use.

Shiksha highlights that this result marks the first milestone in the 2025 admissions cycle for SRMIST. Candidates are strongly advised to check their email and the website promptly at 3.00 pm today, May 7, to avoid delays in counselling procedures.