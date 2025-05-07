“Papers were in sealed boxes”: KPSC denies allegations of paper leak in Gazetted Probationers’ Mains Exam

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has denied allegations of a question paper leak in the Gazetted Probationers’ Mains Examination, held on Monday, May 5.

Responding to claims circulating on social media, KPSC issued a press statement asserting that no question paper had been leaked and that all necessary security protocols were followed, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

“There were rumours on social media that the essay paper was leaked at the BBMP Composite PU College in Kasturbanagar, Mysore Road. A detailed report was obtained. KPSC has adopted multi-level security measures to prevent leakage of question papers, to conduct the exam in a transparent manner,” the commission stated.

KPSC explained that question papers were transported in sealed boxes, metal trunks, and tamper-evident covers to ensure security.

However, the Janata Dal (Secular) launched a scathing attack on both KPSC and the ruling Congress government. In a social media post on Tuesday, May 6, JDS accused the Commission of mismanagement and said it had “not learnt any lessons from the past.”

“The corrupt Congress government has failed in conducting KPSC exams. The exam paper leak stands testimony to this,” the party said, dismissing KPSC’s explanation.

The controversy has sparked concern among candidates and reignited criticism over transparency and efficiency in Karnataka’s public recruitment process.