Operation Abhyas: India prepares for the worst with sirens, blackouts, and air raids, in 244 Indian districts today

A large-scale nationwide mock drill, dubbed Operation Abhyas, is being held today, May 7, across 244 locations in India. Ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), this preparedness exercise simulates scenarios involving air raids, blackouts, evacuations, and rescue operations.

The goal is to assess how ready India is in the event of a war, particularly in the context of escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the drill is part of the Integrated Response System (IRS), a comprehensive national strategy to protect civilians during emergencies such as aerial strikes. The mock drill spans metros and rural clusters alike, encompassing 244 Civil Defence Districts.

Although most drills begin at 4.00 pm today, variations exist across regions. In the national capital, Delhi, the simulation is expected to run from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. In Kerala, all 14 districts are participating from 4.00 pm onwards.

In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the air raid simulation is taking place at Kotha Jalaripeta at 4.00 pm, followed by a blackout at 7.00 pm that will cover both Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers.

Some districts are adapting schedules to local needs. In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed the exercise will begin at 4.00 pm at the Reserve Police Lines. In Bareilly, a 10-minute district-wide blackout is scheduled from 8.00 pm to 8.10 pm.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh has urged people to switch off lights and inverters, and refrain from using phones or flashlights during the period.

According to Hindustan Times, five key locations in Dehradun, Uttarakhand — including the District Magistrate Complex and Dhara Police Chowki — will activate sirens and hooters at 4.00 pm. In Tamil Nadu, drills are being held at the Madras Atomic Power Station and Chennai Port Trust between 4.00 pm and 4.30 pm.