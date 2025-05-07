NEET UG 2025: Three arrested in Rs 40 lakh paper leak scam

Just hours before NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, law enforcement in Rajasthan foiled what could have been one of the year’s biggest entrance exam scams. As The Medical Bulletin reported, three individuals were arrested for allegedly offering leaked question papers to candidates and parents for a price of Rs 40 lakh.

The joint operation was carried out by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG), with support from Rajasthan Police. Those taken into custody include Balwan Swami (27) from Churu district, Mukesh Meena (40) from Karauli district, and Hardas (38) from Jhunjhunu district.

Authorities traced the syndicate’s operations to Delhi and Gurugram, where the accused were caught attempting to strike a deal with a decoy candidate. According to The Medical Bulletin, police teams camped for two days before moving in when the scammers insisted on full payment without providing any proof of the paper.

Despite circulating rumours, the Ministry of Education and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) have both confirmed that the NEET UG 2025 examination proceeded without any actual leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had implemented stringent security measures, including biometric verification, thorough document checks, and heightened frisking at centres.

Ahead of the exam, multiple Telegram groups falsely claimed to possess leaked papers, even showcasing screenshots and lists of top rankers to appear legitimate. Some of these channels had over 12,000 followers, amplifying anxiety among students.