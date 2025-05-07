Maharashtra: FMG association urges state medical council to expedite provisional registration

The Foreign Medical Students' Wing of the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has written to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), urging immediate action on pending provisional registrations for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) aiming to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025.

The letter, addressed to MMC Administrator Dr Vinky Rughwani, also calls for the prompt initiation of counselling for FMG Examination (FMGE) 2025 passouts seeking internships in the state.

In the letter dated Sunday, May 4, 2025, AIMSA expressed concern over significant delays in the issuance of provisional registration, a mandatory step that allows FMGs to begin their compulsory internship in India. Without this, the letter notes, FMGs risk disqualification from the upcoming NEET PG examination due to incomplete internship requirements.