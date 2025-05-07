Maharashtra: FMG association urges state medical council to expedite provisional registration

The Foreign Medical Students' Wing of the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has written to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), urging immediate action on pending provisional registrations for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) aiming to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025.
The letter, addressed to MMC Administrator Dr Vinky Rughwani, also calls for the prompt initiation of counselling for FMG Examination (FMGE) 2025 passouts seeking internships in the state.
In the letter dated Sunday, May 4, 2025, AIMSA expressed concern over significant delays in the issuance of provisional registration, a mandatory step that allows FMGs to begin their compulsory internship in India. Without this, the letter notes, FMGs risk disqualification from the upcoming NEET PG examination due to incomplete internship requirements.
“Though MMC has initiated the process, many FMGs are still awaiting their provisional registration — risking delays in internship and eligibility for NEET PG 2025,” wrote AIMSA.
With the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) having already announced tentative NEET PG 2025 timelines, AIMSA emphasised the urgency of the situation. The association warned that losing time now could cost FMGs an entire academic year, along with valuable opportunities to contribute to the Indian healthcare system.
In addition to registration, AIMSA urged the council to kickstart the counselling process for FMGs eligible for the January 2025 internship session. Timely counselling, the association stated, would ensure smoother placements and reduce the risk of bottlenecks in future academic and professional milestones.
The letter represents the concerns of numerous FMGs across Maharashtra and appeals for swift administrative action. AIMSA has assured its support in working alongside the council to streamline the process and prevent further academic disruption.
This comes amid growing concerns from FMG communities nationwide regarding delayed recognition, procedural bottlenecks, and a lack of clarity in post-FMGE procedures.