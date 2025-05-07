GSEB SSC results 2025 expected soon: Over 7 lakh students await outcome

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to declare the GSEB SSC (Class 10) results 2025 anytime this month.

As anticipation builds, students who appeared for the SSC exams held between February 27 and March 13, 2025, are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check their results as soon as they are released.

The official website to check the GSEB 10th result 2025 is gseb.org .

Students will be required to enter their six-digit seat number to access their results. Besides the website, the results will also be available via SMS, WhatsApp, and DigiLocker, as per a report by Shiksha.com.

Last year, the SSC results were declared on May 11 in the early morning hours, with the result link activated at 6.40 am and detailed statistics released by 8 am.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 stood at 82.56 per cent, reflecting a significant improvement of 17.94 per cent over the previous year. In keeping with past trends, the board did not release a toppers list but shared the performance of districts instead.

Once the results are released, students can collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools. Typically, schools receive the certificates within two weeks of the result declaration.

For those not satisfied with their marks, GSEB will open the re-evaluation window approximately 15 days after the result announcement. The re-evaluation fee is Rs 100 per subject or Rs 500 for all subjects. Applications must be submitted through the official website.

In case students have misplaced their admit cards, they should reach out to their respective schools for assistance in retrieving their seat numbers to check the results.

While the exact result date is yet to be confirmed, officials have hinted that it could be declared anytime.