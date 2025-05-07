CUET UG 2025: With city slips now out, students finally get clarity on where they’ll be tested

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) programmes 2025 today, May 7. These slips allow candidates to check the city in which their examination centre has been allotted, giving them sufficient time to plan travel and accommodation.

To access the slip, students must log in to the official portal — cuet.samarth.ac.in — using their application number and date of birth. A direct link has also been made available by NTA for quick access: https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys25/downloadadmitcard/frmAuthforCity.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFYsjZOdyj8DuPcxGBqAK2DwqFCalp/sPjeNMpmZAoiTR

The CUET UG 2025 exam was originally set to commence on May 8. However, as per an update issued by NTA on X (formerly Twitter), the new start date is now May 13. This shift comes in the midst of confusion regarding the release of exam-related documents, with lakhs of aspirants awaiting clarity.

Students can follow these steps to download their city slips:

Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the “CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip” link on the homepage Enter your application number, date of birth, and the CAPTCHA/security code View your allotted exam city Download and save the slip for reference

According to MoneyControl, more than 13 lakh students have registered for CUET UG 2025, making it the second-largest entrance exam in India after NEET UG. The exam is a single-window admission route to over 250 universities, including leading central institutions like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Banaras Hindu University.