CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 declared: Check scores now!

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 today, May 7, during a press conference held at 3 pm.

Students can now access their results online via the official websites – cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, as well as through Digilocker and SMS.

This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stands at 81.87 per cent, while Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 76.53 per cent — indicating a positive trend in academic performance across the board.