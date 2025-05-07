CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 declared: Check scores now!

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 today, May 7, during a press conference held at 3 pm.
Students can now access their results online via the official websites – cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, as well as through Digilocker and SMS.
This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stands at 81.87 per cent, while Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 76.53 per cent — indicating a positive trend in academic performance across the board.
Sharing these stats on social media, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wrote, “Our bright students of the state have made their parents and teachers as well as the entire Chhattisgarh proud with their success. Students who could not succeed this time, should not be disappointed, move forward with continuous effort and confidence, you will definitely achieve success.”
The CGBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 3 to 24, 2025, and the Class 12 exams took place from March 1 to 28, 2025.
To check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, follow these steps:
Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in
Click on the link for ‘Class 12 Result 2025’ or ‘Class 10 Result 2025’
Enter your roll number and captcha code
Submit the details
The result will appear on the screen. Download and print it for future reference.
Students are also encouraged to check the CGBSE 12th Toppers List 2025 for names and scores of high performers in this year's board exams.