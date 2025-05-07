CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 likely this week, official date still awaited

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results this week, though the official date and time are yet to be confirmed.

However, the board has dismissed fake result notices circulating on social media.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13 for the exams held between February 15 and April 2, stated a report by The Indian Express.

This year, over 44 lakh students appeared for the board exams, held from February 15 to March 18. Results will be available on official websites — results.cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and DigiLocker platforms.

Students can also check results via:

UMANG app: Login > CBSE Result > Enter roll number

DigiLocker: Login > Education section > Enter roll number and school code (access codes issued via schools)

IVRS: Dial 24300699 with area code prefix

The results will be provisional; original mark sheets can be collected from schools. Last year, results were declared on May 13.

To pass the CBSE examinations, Class 10 students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall, which includes both theory and internal assessment. In contrast, Class 12 students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks separately in both theory and practical components of each subject.

Stay tuned to the official CBSE portals for the latest updates.