US visa floodgates open? — Thousands of slots unlocked for Indian students!

Thousands of US student visa appointments are now open across India, offering a significant lift to students planning to pursue higher education in the United States. The announcement was made yesterday, May 5, by the US Embassy in India, which confirmed that these appointments are available across its Mission India.

The update was shared via a digital poster on the Embassy’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, which read: “Thousands of student visa appointments are available across MISSION INDIA.” A link to a webpage displaying country-wise visa availability accompanied the post.

This move comes on the heels of remarks made by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in an interaction with PTI in April 2024, where he had underlined the importance the United States places on student mobility, noting that “people-to-people ties last a lifetime.”

He also confirmed that the consular team was gearing up to handle a higher-than-usual influx of student visa requests this year.

As highlighted by Business Today, Indian students constitute one of the largest pools of international applicants to US universities. In 2023 alone, over 1,40,000 student visas were issued to Indian nationals, more than any other country.

That year also saw the broader US Mission in India process 1.4 million visas, setting an all-time record. With the academic session drawing near, this early window of access is expected to ease the strain on applicants and ensure timely travel for students heading to the US.