Student group to launch social media storm today at 7 pm against virtual witch-hunting of Pahalgam attack victim's wife, Himanshi Narwal

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, including that of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, his widow, Himanshi Narwal has unwittingly become a national symbol of sorrow.
The haunting image of Himanshi sitting beside her husband’s body in Baisaran meadow, just six days after their wedding, collectively moved the Nation to tears. Yet, the tears disappeared within days, as this symbol of grief was transformed into a target of hate.
As soon as Himanshi was seen declaring her stance on national television, her plea for peace and unity enraged many, soon sparking a vicious online witch-hunt campaign, tarnishing and vilifying her character.
Himanshi boasts an exemplary educational record, a Master's in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and a PhD from the Delhi School of Economics. Yet, her brilliance stood no chance against the 'esteemed' social media adjudicators.
While speaking at a blood donation camp in Haryana, which was organised in honour of her late husband's birthday, Himanshi openly told the media, "We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris. We want peace..."
Her words were entirely intended to ease tensions but were used against her, a form of selective vindication for not aligning with the consensus and the narrative of the masses.
Today, Tuesday, May 6, the All India Students' Association (AISA), is launching a social media storm at 7 pm with the hashtag "#ProtectHimanshiNarwal" against the online harassment faced by Himanshi Narwal.
The caption stated, "Today, concerned citizens of the country are taking to SM at 7PM and raise their voice against online harassment by BJP IT Cell of the widow of a martyr, Himanshi Narwal! Appeal to all who stand against communal venom to demand action from the IT Minister!"
Narwal was vilified for being a JNU alumnus, while netizens echoed her appeal for peace.
Among the hateful comments, users accused Narwal of exploiting the tragedy for personal clout, to climb the social and political ladder, and to squeeze monetary gains out of the spectacle. She was branded as a "jihadi", and was also slut shamed for her sentiments and secular beliefs.
Other claims include supporting terrorists to orchestrate her husband's death, and in other tweets, users pointed out her "stable" demeanour and lack of expressions, showing signs of indifference towards the incident.
Here are the claims
On Sunday, May 4, the National Commission for Women took to X to condemn the vile attacks on Himanshi Narwal and called the attacks on Narwal "shameful and unfortunate."
Here is the translated version of the tweet, "In the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu-Kashmir, many citizens of the country were killed. In this attack, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji was shot dead after being asked about his religion, along with others. The entire nation is hurt and enraged by this terrorist attack.
Following the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, the manner in which his wife, Ms Himanshi Narwal ji, is being targeted on social media in reference to one of her statements is highly condemnable and unfortunate. Trolling a woman based on her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form.
Any form of agreement or disagreement should always be expressed with civility and within the bounds of constitutional propriety. The National Commission for Women is committed to protecting the dignity and honor of every woman."
The trolling of Himanshi Narwal reflects the polarised nature of Indian social media users when it comes to sensitive issues such as nationalism or religion, often leading to a hateful narrative against women.
