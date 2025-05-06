Student group to launch social media storm today at 7 pm against virtual witch-hunting of Pahalgam attack victim's wife, Himanshi Narwal

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, including that of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, his widow, Himanshi Narwal has unwittingly become a national symbol of sorrow.

The haunting image of Himanshi sitting beside her husband’s body in Baisaran meadow, just six days after their wedding, collectively moved the Nation to tears. Yet, the tears disappeared within days, as this symbol of grief was transformed into a target of hate.



As soon as Himanshi was seen declaring her stance on national television, her plea for peace and unity enraged many, soon sparking a vicious online witch-hunt campaign, tarnishing and vilifying her character.



Himanshi boasts an exemplary educational record, a Master's in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and a PhD from the Delhi School of Economics. Yet, her brilliance stood no chance against the 'esteemed' social media adjudicators.



While speaking at a blood donation camp in Haryana, which was organised in honour of her late husband's birthday, Himanshi openly told the media, "We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris. We want peace..."



Her words were entirely intended to ease tensions but were used against her, a form of selective vindication for not aligning with the consensus and the narrative of the masses.



Today, Tuesday, May 6, the All India Students' Association (AISA), is launching a social media storm at 7 pm with the hashtag "#ProtectHimanshiNarwal" against the online harassment faced by Himanshi Narwal.



The caption stated, "Today, concerned citizens of the country are taking to SM at 7PM and raise their voice against online harassment by BJP IT Cell of the widow of a martyr, Himanshi Narwal! Appeal to all who stand against communal venom to demand action from the IT Minister!"

