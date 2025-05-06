MPBSE Class 12 results: Auto driver's daughter tops Commerce stream with 98.2% | Read how she did it

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared its Class 12 results today, Tuesday, May 6, and among the toppers stood Rimjhim Karothia from Gwalior, who secured the first position in the state in the Commerce stream.

A student of Samarth Bal Mandir School, Rimjhim scored an impressive 491 out of 500 marks, achieving a stellar 98.2%.

What makes Rimjhim’s achievement even more inspiring is her background. Her father is an auto driver, and the family of several members lives together in a modest 100-square-foot home in the Bahodapur area of Gwalior, as reported by Amar Ujala.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Rimjhim shared that she had to check her result multiple times to be sure it wasn’t a mistake.

“I checked my name and roll number at least four to five times. Only after that did I tell my mother,” she said.

Rimjhim credits her success to her parents and teachers, and revealed that she consciously stayed away from mobile phones to focus on her studies.

“I believe avoiding distractions like the phone really helped me stay focused,” she added.

Soon after her result was announced, celebrations broke out in her home and school. She personally called her teachers to share the good news. The school management, recognising her hard work and brilliance, felicitated her and announced that they would bear the full expenses of her further education.