MP Board results 2025: Class 10 pass rate sees massive jump, hits 76.22%

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Class X and XII results for 2025 today, May 6, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav officially announcing the outcome.

Over 18 lakh students had registered for these annual board exams, which were held between February and March. Class X exams took place from February 27 to March 19, while Class XII exams were held from February 25 to March 25.

As per The Indian Express, students can now check their results on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. To view the marksheet, candidates must enter their roll number or name.

A key highlight this year is the improved performance of government schools compared to private institutions. Additionally, Narsinghpur district topped the state in terms of pass percentage, followed by Neemuch.

Class X students recorded a pass percentage of 76.22% — a steep jump from last year’s 58.10% — while Class XII saw 74.48% passing.

Students need to secure at least 33% to pass. Those who fall short will be able to appear for compartment exams later. Candidates also have the option to apply for scrutiny via the official website if unsatisfied with their results.

As The Indian Express also reported, the CM announced that starting next academic year, MPBSE will conduct board exams twice annually. Although some officials have indicated a tentative July-August timeline for the second round, the detailed schedule is yet to be confirmed.

Students may also check results via the MPBSE or MP Mobile app under the ‘Know your result’ tab after entering the necessary credentials.