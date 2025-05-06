Mizoram HSSLC 2025: Results declared, re-evaluation and compartment options open

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for 2025. Class XII students can now check their individual scores by visiting the board’s official website — mbse.edu.in — and entering their roll and registration numbers.

As reported by NDTV, to pass, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and in their overall aggregate. Students who fall short in one or two subjects need not panic, as they will be eligible to sit for the compartment exams, which the board plans to conduct soon.

NDTV also noted that students who are dissatisfied with their marks can opt for re-evaluation or attempt improvement exams. Applications for these will require the payment of a subject-wise fee, with more detailed guidelines expected to be published shortly on the MBSE website.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the MBSE Class XII result:

Go to www.mbse.edu.in Click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage Select the link titled ‘Mizoram Board Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2025’ Enter your roll number and registration number in the appropriate fields Your result will be displayed on the screen — download and print it for reference

The MBSE HSSLC examination plays a crucial role in determining students’ eligibility for higher education courses. This year's timely result declaration helps students plan their next academic steps, be it college admissions, competitive exam preparations, or vocational training.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for updates regarding supplementary examinations and the re-evaluation process.