Lathi-charge on BPSC TRE 3.0 aspirants protesting outside Bihar CM’s residence

Police resorted to a lathi-charge today, Tuesday, May 6, to disperse Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 aspirants who were protesting outside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence, demanding the release of supplementary results and clarity on vacant posts.

Protesters, including women, had gathered in the restricted area near the Chief Minister's (CM) residence, raising slogans and questioning discrepancies in the exam results.

According to a report by The Times of India, police forcibly removed women demonstrators and baton-charged male protesters. Some eyewitnesses claimed that female protesters were also subjected to the lathi-charge.

“Supplementary results should be released. Vacancies come again and again, but seats remain vacant,” one woman protester told TOI, adding, “If the government has the result, why is it being withheld?”

The controversy dates back to the BPSC TRE 3.0 examination, which advertised 87,774 posts, but declared results for only around 66,000, leaving over 21,000 positions unexplained. Aspirants also flagged instances of duplication, with one candidate allegedly appearing in three separate lists.

This is the latest in a series of protests, following a 50-day-long demonstration earlier in March over similar concerns. Despite Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan previously assuring action after meeting a delegation of aspirants, the issue remains unresolved.

A plea had also reached the Supreme Court, but the apex court declined to interfere in the matter.

Protesters say they will continue their agitation until the state government releases the supplementary results and provides an explanation for the unfilled vacancies.