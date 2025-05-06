International students in the US advised to avoid travel amid uncertainty over immigration rules

With the summer break approaching, Indian students studying in the United States are facing renewed uncertainty over international travel.

Despite the restoration of their legal status, many universities are urging international students to avoid leaving the US unless absolutely necessary, citing the risk of abrupt immigration policy changes under the Trump administration.

Universities, including the University of California, UC Berkeley, Duke University, and Boston University, have issued advisories cautioning their international student communities, as per a report by Financial Express.

“Given recent Executive Orders signaling possible travel restrictions and changes to US visa processing, we are encouraging current international students and scholars to consider postponing non-essential travel,” Boston University said in a note to its students.

For Indian students, many of whom are already navigating complex visa and work authorisation timelines, the prospect of being unable to return after a vacation or family visit is an added layer of stress. Some institutions have clearly stated that even a valid visa does not guarantee re-entry, as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have broad discretion at ports of entry.

An advisory from Duke University warned, “We continue to encourage caution with respect to international travel for individuals in a nonimmigrant visa category… increased risks [exist] in re-entering the United States.”

Though there has been no formal travel ban as of May 6, reports suggest that the federal government may impose new restrictions on nationals from over 40 countries, possibly without advance notice. A key concern is that students who travel abroad might get stranded if a sudden restriction is placed on their country of citizenship.

Earlier this year, the US government revoked and then reinstated several Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records, which were critical to maintaining student visa status, leaving many foreign-born students confused.

An internal memo from Immigration and Customs Enforcement outlines expanded grounds for termination of these records, including immediate revocation following a visa cancellation by the State Department.

Students who must travel are being urged to check that they meet basic re-entry requirements: a valid travel signature on Form I-20, an unexpired passport, an active visa, and financial proof to support their stay. Even with all documentation in order, re-entry might not be guaranteed.

Indian students, who represent one of the largest international student groups in the US, are advised to consult their designated school officials and closely monitor updates from their universities and the US government before making any travel decisions.