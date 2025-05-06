CUET UG delayed: Record registrations, CBT-only format, add to logistical load

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) programmes 2025 will now begin from May 13, five days later than its originally scheduled date of May 8, as The Times of India reports.

The delay follows uncertainty around the release of exam city slips, which are yet to be issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), creating anxiety among the 13.5 lakh registered candidates and their families.

While an official notification is awaited, The Times of India notes that the revised schedule is expected to extend into the first week of June. Sources indicate that city intimation slips — which specify the candidate's exam location and possibly subject-wise exam dates — could be released by Tuesday or Wednesday.

This year marks a significant shift in the testing format. CUET UG 2025 will be conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, a first for the exam. All 37 subject papers will be one hour long, each containing 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Depending on exam centre availability, each day may host two to three shifts.

English has emerged as the most popular subject choice, with over 10 lakh candidates opting for it — requiring at least 10 shifts to accommodate everyone. The General Test, too, has received over 8 lakh registrations.

The absence of a formal date sheet this year has compounded concerns, especially as many candidates await confirmation before booking travel and accommodation.

NTA has advised students to monitor the official CUET UG portal for updates. With the revised schedule kicking off on May 13, aspirants must now prepare for a tightly packed exam window without the usual advance logistical clarity.