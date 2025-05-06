CUET-PG 2025 final answer key released by NTA; results expected soon!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final key on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The final key follows the closure of the challenge window for the provisional answer key, which was open from April 22 to April 24, 2025. Candidates were required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question to submit objections. Post-review, subject experts evaluated the challenges and revised the key wherever necessary.

Exam details

CUET-PG 2025 was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple dates: March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 to 30, and April 1, 2025. Now available for download, this final answer key will serve as the basis for the upcoming results.

The final answer key incorporates valid objections raised by candidates and reviewed by NTA’s subject matter experts. NTA has clarified that individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.

The final key is now considered definitive and will be used for score calculation.

How to check the final answer key:

Visit the official portal: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG Click on the “Final Answer Key – CUET (PG) 2025” link. Log in using your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth. Download the final answer key PDF. Compare your recorded responses to estimate your score.

What’s next?

With the final answer key now published, CUET-PG 2025 results are expected to be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates on results and subsequent counselling processes.

For assistance, candidates can reach out to dedicated helpline numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email their queries to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.