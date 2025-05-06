Civil defence mock drill on May 7: Are schools closed or not?

Amid heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (NHA) has directed several states to conduct mock drills on May 7.

These drills come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a series of high-level meetings with senior defence and security officials to assess preparedness.

The sudden directive has sparked concern and confusion among students and parents about whether schools will remain open on May 7. However, as of now, no official orders have been issued regarding school closures or a shift to online classes.

Authorities have not released any public notifications to suggest a change in routine academic operations.

Parents and students are therefore advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for any last-minute updates. Each school may respond differently depending on local instructions, and updates — if any — are likely to be communicated by school administrations directly.

The mock drills on May 7 will include several preparedness measures such as the operationalisation of air raid warning sirens, implementation of crash blackout procedures, and camouflaging of vital installations. Evacuation plans are being reviewed and rehearsed, and civilians will receive training on basic civil defence techniques to safeguard themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

In the national capital, security arrangements are already being intensified.

“We have increased day and night patrolling in the city. Paramilitary forces are deployed along with local police at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. DCPs (Deputy Commissioners of Police) are closely monitoring security setups in their respective districts and holding meetings with ACPs (Assistant Commissioners of Police) and SHOs (Station House Officers),” a source told PTI.

These coordinated exercises are intended to strengthen preparedness across urban centres amid an increasingly volatile regional security environment.