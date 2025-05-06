CBSE exams 2025: No result this week, but new Digilocker access code system begins

To streamline and secure access to academic documents, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a six-digit access code system for Digilocker account activation.

This change applies to students of Classes X and XII and comes ahead of the release of CBSE board results 2025, which, the board has clarified, will not be declared this week.

As reported by The Times of India, the six-digit codes will allow students to retrieve marksheets, migration certificates, and other records via Digilocker, which is maintained in partnership with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The codes will be issued school-wise, with CBSE instructing institutions to download them using their official Digilocker school accounts and distribute them to students along with a user manual.

Per the official notification, schools can obtain the codes by visiting cbse.digitallocker.gov.in , selecting “Login as school,” and entering their credentials. After selecting the relevant class, the access code file becomes available for download.

Meanwhile, students will be able to activate their individual Digilocker accounts once they’ve received their codes. As outlined by The Times of India, the steps for students include:

Visiting results.digilocker.gov.in Entering the six-digit code to activate the account Raising a support ticket at nad-support.digilocker.gov.in if issues arise — selecting the “CBSE International Student 2025” category

The CBSE has reiterated that it has not finalised a date for releasing the 2025 board results. A previous May 2 rumour was firmly debunked by the Board, which advised students and parents to await an official announcement.