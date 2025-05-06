AP Inter Supplementary 2025: Hall tickets now out with multiple access options

Students preparing for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) in Andhra Pradesh can now access their hall tickets. The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the admit cards for both first- and second-year candidates on its website bie.ap.gov.in, as reported by Moneycontrol.

These supplementary exams provide an opportunity for students to either improve their scores or clear failed subjects from the regular Intermediate examinations. Carrying a hall ticket is mandatory for all candidates — without it, entry to the exam hall will not be permitted.

To download the admit card, students must:

Visit https://bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'Advanced Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket' link

Enter their Hall Ticket Number or Aadhaar Number and Date of Birth

Click submit, then download and print the admit card

In addition to the website, Moneycontrol notes that students can obtain their hall ticket using the “Mana Mitra” mobile app or by sending a WhatsApp message to 9552300009 — an option provided to ensure wider accessibility.

As per the board’s schedule, theory exams will be conducted from May 12 to May 20 in two daily sessions — from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Practical exams are set to take place between May 28 and June 1 at District Headquarters.

Students are strongly advised to verify all personal details on their admit cards. In case of discrepancies, they should reach out to their college or the board immediately for rectification.