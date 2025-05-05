With just days to go, CUET UG candidates still don’t know when or where they’ll write the exam

As over 14,00,000 candidates gear up for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2025, scheduled to begin on May 8, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over them.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, is yet to release the subject-wise schedule, leaving students unsure of when and where they’ll be writing their papers.

The examination window extends until June 1, and is expected to be conducted in multiple shifts across test centres nationwide. However, with barely days to go, neither the exam date allocations nor test centre details have been communicated.

The delay has caused significant anxiety among aspirants, many of whom are also trying to plan travel and accommodation for outstation exam centres. As The Times of India reports, the absence of a clear schedule is hampering last-mile preparation for lakhs of students.

In previous editions of CUET UG, the NTA typically released the exam schedule and city intimation slips 10 to 20 days in advance. That window has now passed, and as of May 4, there is still no clarity. The NTA, as per The Times of India, has assured that city intimation slips and admit cards will be uploaded “soon” on its official portal (cuet.nta.nic.in).

While the city slip will specify the location of the candidate’s exam centre, the admit card will contain more detailed instructions, including date, time, and shift of the test. But until these documents are issued, aspirants remain in limbo, with time running out.