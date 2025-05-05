TS EAMCET 2025 objection window now open | Final answer key expected later this month

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 objection window for the engineering stream opened today, May 5, at 5.00 pm.

This facility is for candidates who appeared for the engineering exam conducted from May 2 to May 4 in two shifts.

Candidates can access and download the preliminary answer keys for May 2, 3, and 4 from the official website and submit objections, if any. The deadline to raise objections against the TS EAMCET 2025 preliminary answer key is Wednesday, May 7, 5.00 pm.

To raise objections, candidates must log in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. After logging in, they need to match the question ID from their response sheet with the corresponding ID in the master question paper and submit objections based only on the options listed in the master paper.

Each objection requires a payment of Rs 500 per question. However, if the challenge is found valid, the amount will be refunded within seven days after the results are declared.

The objection window will remain open until 5.00 pm on May 7. Candidates are advised to submit their challenges before the deadline. The TS EAMCET 2025 engineering results will be announced based on the final answer key, which is expected to be released in the third or fourth week of May.