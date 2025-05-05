Translation trouble: Over 27,000 MHT CET candidates retake English paper today

Over 27,000 aspirants who sat for the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 are being given a second shot today — May 5 — due to a critical issue in the earlier paper.

According to Careers360, the re-exam is being conducted for candidates who had attempted the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) paper in English during the morning session on April 27.

The problem? As highlighted by Careers360, around 21 out of 50 questions in the English-medium version were marred by poor translations from Marathi. These translation errors not only jumbled options but led to incorrect answers.

In contrast, the Marathi and Urdu-medium papers saw no such issues, with no complaints reported from candidates of those mediums.

This wave of complaints prompted the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell to act swiftly. A fresh date — May 5 — was announced on April 30, and a new admit card was released by May 4. A complete list of eligible students was made available online on May 2.

CET Cell Commissioner Dileep Sardesai confirmed in a press briefing that while the issue stemmed from translation errors, artificial intelligence (AI) tools were not used in drafting the paper.

He also added that the retest would use a freshly prepared question paper and be conducted based on exam centre availability.

Students were notified of the retest via email and their newly issued admit cards. The results of MHT CET 2025 will only be announced once the retest concludes, with further updates available at cetcell.mahacet.org.