TN Resident Doctors demand inclusive re-counselling for MRB 2024 appointed specialists and NSPGs

Raising concerns over what it terms a “partial and inequitable” selection process, the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) today, Monday, May 5, demanded re-counselling for all Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) 2024 appointed specialists and Non-Service Postgraduates (NSPGs), including those who have already undergone counselling without being offered Directorate of Medical Education (DME) postings.

In a press release dated May 5, 2025, the association expressed strong objection to the current counselling process, citing the latest government order, which schedules counselling on May 6 for selected NSPGs and MRB 2024 writ petitioners.

TNRDA pointed out that several NSPGs had earlier attended counselling sessions where only Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) postings were available, and DME options were withheld.

“This selective process denies a fair chance to those already counselled and restricts them from choosing DME postings, despite being equally eligible and qualified,” the association stated.

TNRDA outlined three key demands:

Re-counselling for all MRB 2024 appointed specialists and NSPGs, irrespective of their litigation status or participation in previous counselling sessions. Inclusion of DME postings as an option for all candidates. A uniform, transparent counselling policy that ensures equal opportunity based on merit and service eligibility.

The association underscored that many doctors who accepted MRB 2024 appointments and served in rural areas under DMS now aspire to academic positions under DME. The current process, they argued, is administratively unjust and undermines the principle of equal opportunity.

TNRDA warned that selectively offering DME postings to a limited group of litigants while excluding others is likely to foster resentment and could lead to further legal and institutional challenges.

Calling on the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Directorate of Medical Education to act urgently, the association stressed that a re-counselling process for all eligible candidates is essential to maintain morale and uphold fairness in Tamil Nadu’s healthcare system.