SC issues notice on plea over non-payment of stipends to FMGs at Bhopal’s medical college

In a significant development, the Supreme Court today, Monday, May 5, issued notice in a plea concerning the non-payment of stipend to Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) undergoing their Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) at the Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

A bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice K Vinod Chandran heard the matter and sought responses after issuing notice. The petitioners, represented by Advocate-on-Record Tanvi Dubey, contended that the denial of stipend amounts to a violation of their fundamental rights.

The plea emphasised that FMGs, like their Indian counterparts, are subjected to similar duty hours during the course of their internship. However, unlike Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs), FMGs have not been granted any stipend, which the petitioners argued was discriminatory and unjustified.

Highlighting the financial challenges faced by FMGs, the petition pointed out that most returning graduates are burdened with substantial educational loans and must also manage their basic living expenses during the internship period.

Many FMGs are posted in states where they do not belong, further complicating their ability to manage financially.

The petitioners argued that the lack of remuneration for the work performed is not only unfair but also acts as a major disincentive for FMGs returning to serve in the country. They asserted that the non-payment of stipend is arbitrary and lacks justification, especially when all other interns in medical colleges across the country are provided with a compulsory stipend.

It was further submitted that FMGs are being unfairly penalised despite fulfilling all requirements for an internship and contributing equally to patient care. The petition characterised the situation as one where FMGs are “victims of circumstance,” being denied basic entitlements through no fault of their own.