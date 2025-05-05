SBI PO mains 2025 concludes: Candidates rate exam as moderately difficult

As per media reports, early feedback from test-takers suggests that the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate. Candidates encountered a balanced mix of straightforward and challenging questions, with some sections demanding extra time and focus.

SBI PO Mains 2025: Section-wise analysis

1. Data Analysis & Interpretation (DAI)

This section stood out as the most challenging. Candidates noted that questions involved complex calculations and multi-layered data sets, making time management crucial.

2. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Moderately difficult, with puzzles and seating arrangement questions dominating the section. While logical reasoning questions were manageable, the time factor added to the challenge.

3. English Language

Candidates rated this section as moderate. Reading comprehension, error spotting, and sentence improvement were key components, with a few questions testing vocabulary depth.

4. General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Feedback suggests this section varied in difficulty — from moderate to difficult. It included a blend of current affairs, static GK, and banking-sector-specific questions.

5. Descriptive Test (Essay & Letter Writing)

The topics were considered relevant and familiar, with candidates describing the difficulty as moderate. Time management played a vital role here as well.