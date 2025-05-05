NEET UG 2025: In Dharmapuri, 9 students mistakenly travel to Salem due to misleading hall ticket details

During teh NEET UG 2025 exam conducted on Sunday, May 4, there were a few minor mishaps in Tamil Nadu.

In Tiruppur, S Kanimozhi, a student from Uthukuli, was barred from entering an exam centre in TM Poondi due to the steel buttons on her dress. However, MR Manimegalai, a woman police constable, who was on duty there, stepped in to the student’s aid. After securing permission from higher officials, she took the student to a nearby store on her bike and helped her buy a new outfit.

Of the 3,212 students who had registered in Tiruppur, 107 were absent. Whereas in Erode, 98 of the 4,162 registered students did not appear.

In Dharmapuri, nine students mistakenly went to Salem due to misleading hall ticket details, which listed “Government Arts College” on “Salem Bypass Road” without specifying the district. With the assistance of Salem police, seven students reached the correct venue on time, but the other two did not make it. “Had the NTA clearly mentioned the district, this stress could have been avoided,” a parent told TNIE.

At the Tiruchengode Girls Higher Secondary School exam centre, biometric attendance was recorded for around 400 of the 711 registered candidates before the system malfunctioned. As a result, over 300 students wrote the exam without biometric verification. Worried that this might affect their children’s results, parents demanded an explanation and staged a road roko on the Tiruchengode-Sangagiri road, despite staff assuring them that alternative arrangements were made. Police officials later pacified the protesting parents.