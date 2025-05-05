Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 results 2025: MBOSE announces toppers, stream-wise stats, and pass percentage

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) 2025 examinations for Class XII students. Results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams, were released together, as noted by Hindustan Times.

Students who appeared for the final Class XII examinations can access their marks online through the official websites — mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in. A direct link to the results page is available at https://megresults.nic.in/ .

In its notification, MBOSE clarified that the results would not be displayed at its offices in Tura or Shillong. Instead, the complete Result Booklet — which includes names of toppers, overall pass percentages, and statistics like number of candidates registered, appeared, and passed — can be downloaded from the official website mbose.in, Hindustan Times reported.

To check their results, candidates must first visit megresults.nic.in, then select the MBOSE HSSLC 2025 link corresponding to their stream. After entering the required login details, students can view and download their individual results for future reference.

Students are advised to keep digital copies of their scorecards and monitor the official site for any further updates or instructions regarding re-evaluation or supplementary exams.