Maharashtra HSC 2025 results declared: Slight dip in pass percentage, girls outshine boys yet again

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results for the Class 12 (HSC) board exams held earlier this year.
The overall pass percentage stands at 91.88 per cent, marking a decline from last year’s 93.37 per cent, as reported by The Indian Express.
Some have pointed to tighter anti-cheating measures during the exams as a possible reason for the dip. However, the board views this change as marginal.
“It’s a minimal drop of just 1.49 per cent. In fact, in March 2023, the pass percentage was 91.25, so this year’s performance is very much in line with previous years,” the board Chairman Sharad Gosavi, told The Indian Express.
Exam stats
For the first time in recent years, no student scored a perfect 100 per cent. In comparison, 2024 saw a student from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar achieve a full score.
Still, over 4,500 students managed to score above 90 per cent in 2025. Additionally, 20,943 students were awarded grace marks for excellence in sports or Scout and Guide activities.
Of the 14,27,085 students who registered for the exams conducted between February 11 and March 11, 14,17,969 appeared, and 13,02,873 passed.