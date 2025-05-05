Maharashtra HSC 2025 results declared: Slight dip in pass percentage, girls outshine boys yet again

Exam stats

For the first time in recent years, no student scored a perfect 100 per cent. In comparison, 2024 saw a student from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar achieve a full score.

Still, over 4,500 students managed to score above 90 per cent in 2025. Additionally, 20,943 students were awarded grace marks for excellence in sports or Scout and Guide activities.

Of the 14,27,085 students who registered for the exams conducted between February 11 and March 11, 14,17,969 appeared, and 13,02,873 passed.