Kerala Class 11 Improvement and Supplementary Exam 2025 results out now!

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the results for the Plus One (Class 11) Improvement and Supplementary Examinations 2025, as per a report by The Times of India.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations conducted in March can now access their DHSE First Year Improvement Result 2025 online at results.hse.kerala.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

According to the official notification, “The results of the First Year Improvement/Supplementary Examination held in March 2025 have been published. The results are available at results.hse.kerala.gov.in .”

In a related development, the DHSE has published a list of students who, despite registering for the Class 12 board exams this March, failed to clear their first year. As per the board’s clarification, these students' registrations have been cancelled, disqualifying them from receiving the Kerala Plus Two results this year.

“These students must re-enroll for the second year in the next academic cycle. After successfully completing the First Year Improvement Examination in 2026, they may then proceed to write the Second Year Examination in 2026,” the DHSE stated, underscoring the policy requirement that students must pass the first year before advancing to the final year of higher secondary education.

Students can view the list of unqualified candidates on the DHSE website.

How to check Kerala Class 11 improvement result 2025:

Visit results.hse.kerala.gov.in . Click on the link titled “HSE First Year Improvement / Supplementary Examinations 2025”. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Click the ‘Check Result’ button. View, download, and print your result for future reference.

Alternatively, students may click directly on the provided result link on the portal to access their scores.

Candidates who have cleared the improvement examination are now eligible to progress to the second year in the 2025–26 academic session. Those whose registrations have been cancelled are advised to follow the DHSE’s re-admission guidelines to resume their academic journey without further delay, added TOI.