Gujarat Board HSC 2025 results declared: Overall pass percentage improves to 93.07%

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results for the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams 2025.

Results for the Science, General, and Vocational streams are now available on the official website — gseb.org .

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.07 per cent, showing a steady improvement from last year’s 91.93 per cent. In 2023, the pass percentage was significantly lower at 73.27 per cent, highlighting a consistent upward trend in student performance over the past three years.

In the Science stream, English medium students recorded a pass percentage of 83.49 per cent, nearly matching the Gujarati medium’s 83.77 per cent.

Among the subject groups, Group A students — those who opted for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry — performed notably well with a pass percentage of 91.9 per cent, an increase of 1.79 per cent, from the previous year. Group B students, who studied Biology along with Physics and Chemistry, registered a pass rate of 78.74 per cent.

These results play a crucial role in shaping college admissions, particularly for Science and professional courses.

Students can also download their GUJCET 2025 results alongside the HSC scorecards. Updates regarding the rechecking process and counselling schedules are expected to follow soon.

How to check GSEB HSC 2025 results: