Don’t miss the deadline — Clock ticking for UGC NET 2025 applicants

The registration window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 is set to close soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been accepting online applications since April 16. As Patrika notes, the final date to submit the application is May 8, up to 11.59 pm.

Candidates will have a brief window to make corrections to their submitted forms — from May 9 to May 10. The computer-based test itself will be held over a span of ten days, between June 21 and June 30.

To apply, students must visit ugcnet.nta.in, locate the UGC NET registration link on the homepage, register, log in, fill out the form, upload required documents, pay the application fee, and finally, download the confirmation page.

Application fees differ based on category. Patrika highlights that the General category fee is Rs 1,150. Candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) categories must pay Rs 600. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, the fee is Rs 325.

As for eligibility, candidates must have secured at least 55% marks in their postgraduate degree or an equivalent examination from an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). For SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and PwD applicants, the minimum requirement is 50%.

Additionally, students with a four-year undergraduate degree (or an eight-semester programme) can apply if they have scored at least 75% or an equivalent grade. They may select the subject in which they plan to pursue a PhD.